FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 493 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,696 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,706. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $81.20 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

