FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,737,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

