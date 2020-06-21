Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 566,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

EPM opened at $2.73 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,219 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,594,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 167,840 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 603,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

