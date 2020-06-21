Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Eurazeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurazeo in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $76.50.

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

