Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $345.64

Shares of Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $345.64 and traded as low as $291.80. Essentra shares last traded at $296.60, with a volume of 462,849 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 360 ($4.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essentra to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 452 ($5.75) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 283.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

