Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $407.96

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $407.96 and traded as high as $423.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $420.00, with a volume of 12,504 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $203.68 million and a PE ratio of 36.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 407.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 410.06.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.