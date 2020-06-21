Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Airlines Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the airline will post earnings of ($7.25) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($19.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 213,293 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1,290.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,131,001 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

