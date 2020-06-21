Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Enbridge worth $158,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

ENB stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

