Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.45

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.45 and traded as high as $55.67. Emera shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 3,571,089 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.50.

Get Emera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.04.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.