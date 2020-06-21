EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.28

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.28 and traded as high as $48.14. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A shares last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 5,875 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDPFY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

