Ecograf (ASX:EGR) Trading Up 4.4%

Ecograf Limited (ASX:EGR)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 553,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.45.

Ecograf Company Profile (ASX:EGR)

EcoGraf Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite properties in Tanzania. The company's flagship project is the Epanko graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Kibaran Resources Limited and changed its name to EcoGraf Limited in December 2019.

