Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth $3,811,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594 shares in the company, valued at $51,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $30.17 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.