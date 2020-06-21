Eaton Vance Management Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 219.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,357,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, Director Shira Goodman purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.91 per share, with a total value of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Cfra cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.