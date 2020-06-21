Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,583 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after buying an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after buying an additional 799,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $88.80 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

