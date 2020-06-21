DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $46.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

