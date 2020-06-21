Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.94. Dirtt Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 47,065 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

