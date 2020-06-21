Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.10

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $54.01. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 96,800 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

