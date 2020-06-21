DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,976 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $134,008,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $47,388,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $409.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $383.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $687,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $295,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $1,895,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,196 shares of company stock valued at $24,044,097 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

