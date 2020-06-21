Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €32.03 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €32.03 ($35.99) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.44 ($31.96) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €32.80 ($36.85).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €31.10 ($34.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.56. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

