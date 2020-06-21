Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian set a C$100.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.00.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$81.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

