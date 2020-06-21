David Richardson Sells 122,984 Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Stock

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74), for a total value of £71,330.72 ($90,786.20).

Just Group stock opened at GBX 56.70 ($0.72) on Friday. Just Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 87.81 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a quick ratio of 29.01 and a current ratio of 34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.22. The company has a market cap of $599.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

Get Just Group alerts:

JUST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Just Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 73 ($0.93).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.