David Kemp Purchases 1,851 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.24 ($5,277.13).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.85) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 288.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 100.90 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 560.80 ($7.14).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.94) to GBX 282 ($3.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.67 ($4.55).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

