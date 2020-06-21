Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.06 ($43.89).

DAI stock opened at €36.76 ($41.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.44 and its 200 day moving average is €37.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.03.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

