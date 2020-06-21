DA Davidson Comments on ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.