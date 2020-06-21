CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 208,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

