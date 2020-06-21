Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.82. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

