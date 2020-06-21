CSR (ASX:CSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.71. CSR shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 7,555,271 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.10.

CSR Company Profile (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

