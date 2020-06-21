CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and traded as high as $3.21. CRH Medical shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 169,962 shares changing hands.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 million and a P/E ratio of 126.67.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.04 million. Equities analysts predict that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRH Medical (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

