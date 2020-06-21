Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €2.80 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.93 ($4.42) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.56 ($4.00).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

