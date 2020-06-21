COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covestro AG manufactures polymers and performance plastics. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes coatings, adhesives, insulating materials, sealants, polycarbonates and polyurethanes. It serves automotive, construction, health, electronics and medical engineering industries. Covestro AG is based in Leverkusen, Germany. “

COVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

COVTY opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

