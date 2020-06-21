Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $5.50. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 155,091 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.35. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35.

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

