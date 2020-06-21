Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 68,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period.

Shares of CMT opened at $4.46 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

