Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 68,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period.
Shares of CMT opened at $4.46 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.81.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
