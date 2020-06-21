Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) versus Griffin Industrial Realty (OTCMKTS:GRIF) Head to Head Comparison

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.52 million 0.35 $42.93 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 6.13 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73% Griffin Industrial Realty 8.86% 4.12% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consorcio Ara SAB de CV

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

