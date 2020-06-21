Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Shares Down 0.4%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.52% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

