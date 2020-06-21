Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLCT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Collectors Universe has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 50.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Albert J. Moyer sold 3,373 shares of Collectors Universe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $84,864.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,490.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLCT. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter worth $3,614,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 68.0% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 147,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Collectors Universe by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 1,289.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

