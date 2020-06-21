CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,496 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 119,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

