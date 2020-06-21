Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020 // Comments off

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Deutsche Borse has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05.

About Deutsche Borse

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Borse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Borse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.