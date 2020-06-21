Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSTY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $25.64 on Thursday. Deutsche Borse has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

