Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 8.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Imperial Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.06, approximately 6,545,861 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,286,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Macquarie upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares in the company, valued at $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

