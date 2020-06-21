CIBC Boosts Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $13.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wood & Company cut Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of IPPLF opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

