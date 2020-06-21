China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and traded as high as $15.39. China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 165,464 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

