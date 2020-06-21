CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22.
About CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR
