CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.22.

Get CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR alerts:

About CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates in Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Engineering Design and Construction, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.