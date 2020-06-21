CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 315.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CGI were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 27.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,493,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 324,266 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 326,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CGI by 109.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 394,957 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 31.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CGI by 656.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 182,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $63.72 on Friday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.56.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. CGI’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

