Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $13.91. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 7,410,408 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.07.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $29,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,170 shares of company stock worth $126,778 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 53,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

