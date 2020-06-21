Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,521 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,772,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celanese by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after buying an additional 575,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 390,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 801,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.30.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

