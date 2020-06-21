Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after buying an additional 1,204,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Celanese by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,093,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celanese by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 390,262 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.