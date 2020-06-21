Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.49. Cedar Woods Properties shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 91,498 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.15. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile (ASX:CWP)

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. The company is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. It offers small affordable housing lots at its residential estates and luxury apartments at boutique waterfront developments.

