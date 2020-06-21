CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.56

CCFNB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.56 and traded as low as $41.25. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 187 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56.

About CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

