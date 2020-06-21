Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.30 to $15.90 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

