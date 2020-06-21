Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 326 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

