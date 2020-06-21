Capital Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $107.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

